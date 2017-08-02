Indiana National Guard two-star general retires after 32 years of service

INDIANAPOLIS - A retirement ceremony was held for Maj. Gen. Ivan E. Denton, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at Camp Atterbury, a post he commanded from 2012-2014.



Maj. Gen. Denton, a Paoli native, began his service with the Indiana National Guard in 1982 and four years later served with the elite 75th Ranger Regiment. He is 1 of only 850 men to conduct a combat parachute assault onto the International Airport in Panama during Operation Just Cause.



During the ceremony, Denton expressed his gratitude and thanked his family for their support throughout his military career.



"I'm so thankful for all of the opportunities afforded to me throughout my career," said Denton. "I owe much of my success to those I served with and especially my family."



Denton is married with three children, Allison, Joe and Robbie. His wife, Kimberly, is an instructional coach for an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia where they now reside.



"Ivan has done so much for the men and women of this organization, Indiana, and the nation," said Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, adjutant general of Indiana. "We are excited for this next phase of his life and thankful for his continued work, serving veterans at the national level."



His previous assignments include 1-293rd Infantry Battalion Commander in Iraq, recruiting and retention battalion commander and 219th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade Commander in Iraq.



Denton served in multiple full-time leadership roles in the Indiana National Guard throughout the state. From 2014 through 2016 he served as the National Guard Bureau's director of manpower and personnel at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.



He has numerous decorations and awards to include the Ranger Tab, Combat Infantryman's Badge, Combat Parachutist Badge, Legion of Merit and Bronze Star.



His retirement was effective Jan. 1, 2017, and he will be transitioning to the Department of Labor's Veterans' Employment and Training Service in Washington D.C. where he will continue to support those who have served the nation.

