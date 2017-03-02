3BSB Rolls-out for Convoy Live Fire

Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Support Battalion conducted a convoy live-fire exercise at Fort Stewart, Feb. 3 as part of their training progression towards a rotation to the National Training Center this spring.



The exercise helps build readiness by making sure the Soldiers are competent in their battle drills and certifies patrol leaders and their teams.



The plans officer for 3BSB, 1st Lt. Travis Park, said the live-fire was broken down into different phases.



"Today we are conducting the first phase of our convoy live-fire, which is the patrol dry fire," said Park. “Our Soldiers are doing mounted patrols to simulate what we would send out to the brigade support area."



Park said throughout the training, Noncommissioned Officers are ensuring that patrol troop leading procedures and crew battle drills are followed. This will help ensure the battalion is able to provide local security while conducting convoys at the National Training Center.



Sgt. Anthony C. Bell, a section sergeant for Company A, 3BSB, said though the focus currently is on preparing for NTC, this training will benefit the Soldier regardless of the mission.



“Ensuring my team knows exactly what they are doing and ensuring that they are prepared for any mission, whether it is the National Training Center or any other mission we have come up," said Bell.



Pfc. Robert Maddox, one of Bell’s Soldiers with Co. A, 3BSB, said he was eager to shoot some live rounds while also competing for bragging rights within the battalion.



“Getting better with my team and communicating more and eager to hear the rounds go off down range," said Maddox. "And to prove that we are the best team out here."

