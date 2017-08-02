NEW ORLEANS – At the request of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard began 24-hour operations in support of local, parish and state officials after severe thunderstorms spawned several tornadoes in southeast Louisiana, Feb. 7.
As part of their overall security plan, the New Orleans Police Department District 7 and city officials, restructured the original request to integrate 25 static traffic control points in New Orleans East to 16.
“We appreciate the support from the National Guard by providing security at static locations to allow access to the citizens that live into the affected area and to keep others out that don’t belong in the area,” said Commander Lawrence Dupre, New Orleans Police Department District 7.
Liaison officers are on duty at the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Aerial reconnaissance assets are available and commodities have been staged if needed.
“This mission is similar to our response in this area to Hurricane Katrina with security but different this time,” said Maj. Stephen Luebbert, executive officer of the 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment. “We just want to help the citizens of this area get back into their homes as quickly as possible.”
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 20:07
|Story ID:
|222937
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, La. Guard conducts 24-hour operations during tornado response, by 1LT Rebekah Malone, identified by DVIDS
