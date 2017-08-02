(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    La. Guard conducts 24-hour operations during tornado response

    Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados

    Photo By Master Sgt. Toby Valadie | A member of 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade...... read more read more

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Story by 1st Lt. Rebekah Malone 

    Louisiana Army and Air National Guard

    NEW ORLEANS – At the request of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard began 24-hour operations in support of local, parish and state officials after severe thunderstorms spawned several tornadoes in southeast Louisiana, Feb. 7.

    As part of their overall security plan, the New Orleans Police Department District 7 and city officials, restructured the original request to integrate 25 static traffic control points in New Orleans East to 16.

    “We appreciate the support from the National Guard by providing security at static locations to allow access to the citizens that live into the affected area and to keep others out that don’t belong in the area,” said Commander Lawrence Dupre, New Orleans Police Department District 7.

    Liaison officers are on duty at the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Aerial reconnaissance assets are available and commodities have been staged if needed.

    “This mission is similar to our response in this area to Hurricane Katrina with security but different this time,” said Maj. Stephen Luebbert, executive officer of the 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment. “We just want to help the citizens of this area get back into their homes as quickly as possible.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 20:07
    Story ID: 222937
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard conducts 24-hour operations during tornado response, by 1LT Rebekah Malone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    NOPD
    GeauxGuard
    SouthernTornado17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT