    CATC course certifies newest weapons trainers

    Small Arms Trainer Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.07.2017

    Story by Sgt. KENNETH REED 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    VILSECK, Germany (Feb. 7, 2016) -- The Combined Arms Training Center, the education directorate of the 7th Army Training Command, is all about training the U.S. Army's Soldiers, as well as Allies and partnered nations.

    One of the many courses CATC offers is the Small Arms Trainer Course that trains combat and support Soldiers to be subject matter experts using the various weapons their units may have, like the MK19 Grenade, M2 .50 Caliber and M249 Squad Automatic Weapon machine guns.

    "It's important to be taught the basics," said Staff Sgt. Bradley Lindsay, course instructor. "Assembly, cleaning, loading and function checks are a few of the things covered during the course."

    Soldiers also learn how to run ranges: including what land, ammunition and other requirements must be met in order to remain up-to-date on their units' annual training.

    In his short time as an instructor, Lindsay explained that his goals have been to expand the course and continue to develop competent non-commissioned officers who will return to their units to conduct successful range operations.

    After two weeks of the Small Arms Trainer Course, instructors evaluate each Soldier as they plan and run a live range.

    "The classroom portion is necessary, but seeing it all come together at the range is the most enjoyable part of the course," said Lindsay.

    The most recent iteration of the course hosted U.S. Soldiers from various units around Europe and ended Feb. 7.

    U.S. Army Europe
    USAREUR
    Combined Arms Training Center
    7th Army Training Command
    Small Arms Trainer Course

