JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – With the obesity rate rising across the Army, up 73 percent in the past five years according to the Defense Health Agency September report, U.S. Army Reserve leaders have been taking creative steps to help Soldiers stay in shape.



The 11th Military Police Brigade leadership was among those who took action, hosting a 10-day fitness camp last month, teaching Army Reserve Soldiers fitness and dietary habits essential to sustaining a healthy lifestyle at the brigade headquarters.



The Guardian Fit Camp was set up to educate Soldiers about the importance of regular physical activity and balancing a good diet, said Command Sgt. Maj. Winsome Laos, command sergeant major for the 11th MP Bde.



Event trainers gave classes, led workout sessions, and shared insight on physical fitness. Participants learned how to plan a well-balanced diet and the psychological impact foods can have on a Soldier.



“When you’re not keeping up with fitness, hopes and dreams can start to dwindle, and everything you’re trying to work for in life can become an obstacle,” said Pfc. Tylor Estill, 11th MP Bde, who gave a course on having a healthy mind, healthy body.



Soldiers from the Army’s World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) were also invited to share their expertise.



“Always do a little. Even if it’s just doing one round a day. Consistency is going to be the key to your success,” said Sgt. Alexandria Love, a WCAP boxer and USA Boxing National Champion.



WCAP Soldiers taught different sprint exercises on building leg strength, as well as alternative forms of cardio workouts including various boxing techniques.



“They made it really fun, and all the Olympians were really passionate about what they do,” said Spc. Devin Cerda with the 366th Military Police Company. “Working with them was definitely a highlight for the week.”



Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Screen, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the event, hopes Soldiers can apply the training and make it a part of their everyday lives, since the camp isn’t designed as a crash course with instant results.



“I’d really like for them to pick a type of exercise they enjoy and own it, so when it comes to the Army Physical Fitness Test or deployment, they’re ready to rise to the challenge,” said Screen.



Units interested in training with the World-Class Athletes can request WCAP support through their chain of command at (877) 410-3537.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 16:44 Story ID: 222834 Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardian Fit Camp, by CPL Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.