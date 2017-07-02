USACE Galveston District awards $5.3 million small business contract for Houston Ship Channel dredging

GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 7, 2017) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District awarded a small business contract in the amount of $5,343,380 to Crosby Dredging LLC to conduct maintenance dredging at the Houston Ship Channel between Sims Bayou and the Turning Basin in Harris County, Texas.



The contractor will be required to remove approximately 500,000 cubic yards of material using a pipeline dredge, with work expected to begin in March 2017.



“Dredging allows the Corps to fulfill its mission of providing safe and navigable waterways for vessels importing and exporting goods to and from the Port of Houston and industries along the channel,” said Tricia Campbell, USACE Galveston District operations manager. “The Port of Houston is one of the world’s busiest ports, consistently ranking first in the nation in foreign waterborne tonnage; first in U.S. imports; first in U.S. export tonnage and second in the nation in total tonnage and is a vital component to the local, state and national economies.”



According to Campbell, the dredged material will be placed in West Clinton Placement Area.



The project is expected to be completed by September 2017.



The USACE Galveston District was established in 1880 as the first engineer district in Texas to oversee river and harbor improvements. The district is directly responsible for maintaining more than 1,000 miles of channel, including 270 miles of deep draft and 750 miles of shallow draft as well as the Colorado River Locks and Brazos River Floodgates.



Learn more about the Texas coast at http://www.swg.usace.army.mil/Missions/TexasCoastValuetotheNation.aspx. For news and information, visit www.swg.usace.army.mil. Find us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GalvestonDistrict or follow us on Twitter, www.twitter.com/USACEgalveston.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 12:05 Story ID: 222753 Location: TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Galveston District awards $5.3 million small business contract for Houston Ship Channel dredging, by Breeana Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.