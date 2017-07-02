(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Check 3 GPS works on duty, off duty

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Melanie Holochwost 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    In recent years, outdoor activities like swimming, rock climbing, mountain biking and canoeing have needlessly claimed Airmen's lives.

    From 2011 to 2015, nearly 30,000 mishaps occurred on duty in the Air Force, according to Air Force Safety.

    These mishaps occurred through poor risk assessment, inattention, poor decision making, overconfidence or complacency.

    Check Three GPS (Gear, Plan, Skills) is a safety initiative designed to mitigate risk and prevent mishaps.

    Before engaging in an activity, ensure you have the right gear, a plan, and the proper skills.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Safety
    AFSOC
    Check 3 GPS

