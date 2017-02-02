Military Partnership Program sees Soldiers volunteer at area school

Photo By Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez | Jen Mickelson, Begich Middle School family school services support coordinator, poses...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez | Jen Mickelson, Begich Middle School family school services support coordinator, poses for the camera after donning more than 100 pounds of equipment at Begich Middle School, Feb. 2, 2017. Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division Soldiers were one of many Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math presenters who interacted with about 300 students at the school's Career Fair. The fair is one of several annual events the unit's Soldiers support at the school as part of the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson School Partnership Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Soldiers volunteered at an Anchorage middle school’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math event as part of a Military Partnership Program Feb. 2, 2017.



Parachutes used by paratroopers were on display at the STEAM event. Attendees were also given the opportunity to don the more than 100 pounds of gear worn by paratroopers.



The MPP is a partnership between the Army and Begich Middle School and is intended to build a relationship between the Army and the local community as well as provide positive role models to the students, said Army Capt. Taylor Fernandez, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division company commander.



“The public doesn’t always get to see what the Army does,” Fernandez said. “Maybe they hear about what we do on the news, but they don’t necessarily see the community outreach portion of what the military does. It’s important that we highlight that there’s more to the Army than just what we do overseas.”



There have been partnerships with JBER and Begich in the past where service members helped restore a glider and an experimental aircraft, however, those seemed to be one-time events.



Other partnerships have been established with Anchorage schools thought the School Partnership Program.



There are currently 25 units and squadrons partnered with 28 Anchorage School District schools.



Each partnership is the relationship between a school principal and an Air Force group or squadron commander or an Army battalion commander who has been partnered with the school. The commander works with the principal to determine the individual needs of the school and to determine how mentor support can enhance the school’s curriculum or improve the experience of the students.



Since November 2016, JBER Soldiers have provided support for multiple events including two award ceremonies – where Soldiers delivered achievement awards – and a clothing drive.



“These partnerships are so important,” said Jen Mickelson, Begich Middle School family school services support coordinator. “The more adults we can get involved in student’s lives – statistics show that it helps students stay in school and graduate. It can also increases their success rate in college.”



Future partnership programs include Fitness Friday, where Soldiers workout with students during their gym period.



Soldier Lunch Time is another prospective program where Soldiers visit during lunch and hang out with students.



“I can’t say enough for what the Army has done,” Mickelson said. “It has not only made my job easier, but it’s made things much more successful. And the students have really enjoyed seeing the Soldiers here. School and business partnerships are a key to success in terms of involving the community in education. I would like to see more of these things happen with our students.”



The STEAM event was Army Sgt. Edwin Pacheco’s second time volunteering at Begich.



Working with kids and giving back to the community is what inspired Pacheco’s volunteerism.



“[Volunteer events like this are] important because it inspires kids to do well in school,” he said. “Just knowing that I gave back is enough recognition.”