1-68 AR brings armor to Estonia

Photo By Sgt. Lauren Harrah | View Image Page

CAMP ADAZI, Latvia – A fleet of M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M1A2 Abrams tanks belonging to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, arrived in Tapa, Estonia, Feb. 6, 2017. Soldiers assigned to Company C, 1-68 AR, gathered at the railhead to unload equipment as it arrived from Poland following initial reception and forward deployment.



With the completion of railhead operations, 1-68 AR has all personnel and equipment in place to immediately begin training with Estonian forces.



The Soldiers of 1-68 AR, based out of Fort Carson, Colo., are on a 9-month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.



“We look forward to learning their anti-tank and dismounted capabilities and then teaching them how we integrate our armor and dismounted infantry,” said Capt. Edward Bachar, commander, C Co., 1-68 AR. “The other big thing we are looking forward to figuring out is how we will communicate and mutually support each other throughout the duration of our time here.”



Successful railhead operations were completed with assistance from Estonian army movement control personnel and civilian rail assets.



“From what I’ve seen so far, they’ve been making our job extraordinarily easy and the support has been overwhelming,” Bachar said. “I think that really shows their excitement for us to be here.”