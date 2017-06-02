Keep Your Heart Healthy

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas Lopez | Under the supervision of LCDR Patrick Daly, NHCL Cardiologist, Kelly Davis, a RN and...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas Lopez | Under the supervision of LCDR Patrick Daly, NHCL Cardiologist, Kelly Davis, a RN and Hospitalman Christopher Green, retired Marine 1st Sgt. Andrew Richard Bock, Jr. completes a cardiac stress test with flying colors. "Not bad for 86, eh!" says Bock, who suffered a heart attack 14 years ago. Bock went on to say, "Every patient should listen to their doctors and stay as active as possible." February is nationally recognized as Heart Health Month, a time for the Navy and Marine Corps community to show its support for those who are affected by heart disease and promote the healthy lifestyle choices that prevent it. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC3 Nicolas N. Lopez/ Released) see less | View Image Page

There are several controllable medical conditions that can increase the risk of developing heart disease. If high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes are left uncontrolled, they can increase the risk of heart disease. In the case of diabetes, the risk of heart disease can be as high as four times.

Some of the most common conditions that lead to heart disease can be improved with healthy lifestyle changes. Obesity, alcohol consumption and tobacco use are among the leading factors contributing to heart disease. Healthy diets, along with physical activity are two of the easiest ways to reduce these risks and should be discussed with a health care provider. Genetics can also influence an individual’s risk for developing heart disease.

Heart disease is the term used for several types of problems affecting the heart. Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is the most common type of heart disease. CAD kills more than 380,000 people every year. Forty seven percent, or about half of all American adults have at least 1 of the 3 major risk factors for heart disease—high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking. The more risk factors you have, the more likely you are to develop heart disease.

Nearly 735,000 Americans have a heart attack every year. Family members share genes, behaviors, lifestyles, and environments that can influence their health and their risk for disease. Members of a family can pass these traits from one generation to another. Some of the traits you inherit from your parents can affect your risk for heart disease.

Cicely Dye, MD, Chief Cardiologist at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, says, “As a cardiologist, two of the most common questions I am asked are, how do I prevent myself from getting heart disease or what should I do to become healthier?” Dye says her response is always the same, “First, get moving. Regular physical fitness is a significant part of maintaining a healthy heart. Second, eat healthy and in moderation. Third, stop smoking!”

Other research shows that heart disease can be precipitated not only physically, but psychologically as well. We put ourselves at risk simply because of the day-to-day stress in our lives. Common stressors for service members and their families can include daily operational commitments, threat of injury or loss of a loved one or friend in combat, or physical fitness tests.

Nearly 2,150 Americans die each day from heart disease-that's 2,150 reasons to live a healthy lifestyle through diet and exercise coupled with managing your stress. Raise the awareness and keep your heart healthy.

For more information or if you have specific questions, please call the Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-487-2273 or Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune at 910-450-4357 further guidance, questions or concerns.