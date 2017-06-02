Navy Medicine Launches New Mobile App for Sailors, Marines and Families

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Navy Medicine announced the launch of a new enterprise-wide mobile app for Sailors, Marines and their families, Feb. 6.



The app provides users with access to military treatment facility locations, leadership information, Department of Defense hotlines, Relay Health, and links to Navy Medicine social media and other health resources.



“Every day we leverage mobile technology for a greater portion of the things we need and want to do; our Sailors, Marines and their families deserve this same level of convenience from Navy Medicine,” said Mark Beckner, chief digital officer, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.



Navy Medicine will continue to update the app with new capabilities to improve functionality throughout 2017.



“We will continue to grow the app based on the needs and wants of our Sailors, Marines and their families,” said Beckner. “Our goal is to improve the overall Navy Medicine experience and improve convenience for our patients through technology.”



You can download the Navy Medicine app on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.



Navy Medicine is a global health care network of 63,000 personnel that provides health care support to the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, their families and veterans, in high operational-tempo environments, at expeditionary medical facilities, medical treatment facilities, hospitals, clinics, hospital ships and research units around the world.



