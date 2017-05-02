1-68 AR Soldiers arrive in Latvia for 9-month rotation

Photo By Sgt. Lauren Harrah | CAMP ADAZI, Latvia – Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Lauren Harrah | CAMP ADAZI, Latvia – Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, unload their gear upon arrival at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Feb. 5, 2017, in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The Soldiers of 1-68 AR, based out of Fort Carson, Colo., will take over for the Paratroopers of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, in reassuring NATO allies and strengthening deterrence capabilities with partnered forces. Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lauren Harrah/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ADAZI, Latvia – The mission continues as Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, arrived at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Feb. 5, 2017 for a 9-month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



Operation Atlantic Resolve is a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.



The Soldiers of 1-68 AR, based out of Fort Carson, Colo., will take over for the Paratroopers of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, in reassuring NATO allies and strengthening deterrence capabilities with partnered forces.



“We are excited to be here and to train with the Latvians,” said 1st Lt. Alexander Forman, executive officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-68 AR. “They have been extremely welcoming and helpful in the planning process so far.”



As the Soldiers settle in and begin preparing for a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise with the Latvian soldiers in the next couple months, 1-68 AR looks forward to building interoperability in everything from small weapon systems to communication systems and command control, Forman said.



“This is a very unique opportunity,” said 1st Sgt. Blake Wilson, senior enlisted advisor, HHC, 1-68 AR. “I’ve been in the Army for almost 18 years and I’ve never done anything quite like this.”



Forman hopes his Soldiers are able to see firsthand how NATO allies work together across multiple spectrums, sharing tactics and building capabilities.



“We are thankful to be here to train with them in a different training environment,” Forman said. “Hopefully we can learn from what they do and maybe teach them as well.”