Community Honors 9th President During Annual Celebration

NORTH BEND, Ohio (February 3, 2017) – Perched on a hill overlooking the Ohio River in the town he came to call home, the community as well as military leaders and local students gathered to honor the ninth President of the United States, Feb. 3.

William Henry Harrison was elected president at the age of 68 after a life spent in service first in the military, then to his community and ultimately to the nation. Although he holds the distinction of the shortest term in office – March 4, 1841 to April 4, 1841 – his legacy can still be felt today.

“He will be remembered for this dedication to selfless public service above all else,” said Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Strand, the deputy commanding general of the 88th Regional Support Command, who was placed a wreath at the Harrison Tomb on behalf of President Donald J. Trump during the ceremony. “He was truly a man of the people and for the people.”

The more than 100 spectators gathered at the Town Hall building to begin a procession to the William Henry Harrison Tomb. Once there, North Bend Mayor Doug Sammons led the ceremony where three separate wreaths were placed at the base of the tomb.

Wreaths were placed on behalf of Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution as well as the President of the United States. Additionally, flags were presented by the Knights of Columbus and Veterans of Foreign Wars that will be flown at the memorial.

“The founders of our country made significant sacrifices in order for this country to exist,” Sammons said.

Harrison, who was born Feb. 9, 1773, and volunteered for military service at 18. He served at Fort Washington in present-day Cincinnati. He began his political career in 1798 when he resigned his military service to seek an appointment as territorial secretary for the Northwest Territories. He then was elected as the Northwest Territory’s first Congressional delegate in 1799. Harrison was then appointed as territorial governor for Indiana in 1800 by President John Adams.

Harrison stepped away from government service to re-join the Army and fight in the War of 1812. He returned to political life in 1816 when he was appointed to the House of Representatives. In 1829 when he became the U.S. envoy to Gran Columbia. He was unsuccessful in his presidential campaign in 1836, but was elected in the 1840 election.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 16:32 Story ID: 222507 Location: NORTH BEND, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community Honors 9th President During Annual Celebration, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.