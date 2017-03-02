5 FSS takes care of Team Minot

Servicing thousands of Airmen, families, civilians and contractors, the 5th Force Support Squadron plays an integral role in ensuring personnel at Minot Air Force Base are always taken care of.

The squadron has five flights, which manage various base programs like the dining facility, manpower and organization office, Outdoor Recreation, lodging facility, library, education and training office, Airman Leadership School and the Child Development Center.

“We have multiple services to support our Airmen and make sure they not only have their needs met, but are exceptionally taken care of as well,” said Maj. Carsten Stahr, 5th Force Support Squadron operations officer. “That’s what sets the Air Force apart from other services and that’s what we strive to set ourselves apart from the rest of the Air Force with the exceptional care we take for our Airmen.”

The squadron also has organizations like the Airman and Family Readiness Center that provides various benefits, education and job opportunities for both Airmen and their families.

Senior Master Sgt. Don Slayton, 5th Force Support Squadron superintendent, mentioned the unique things about 5 FSS compared to other units.

“One of the special things about 5 FSS is how big our footprint is,” Slayton said. “We don’t just affect the base; we affect several states around us as well due to our Honor Guard reaching out to other states like Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana.”

Slayton also noted how the 5 FSS has a strong bond between its military and civilian counterparts.

“The partnership that we have between our military and civilian personnel is also unique because we rely on our civilians to help us run the 5 FSS,” Slayton said.

While offering services to both 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing Airmen, the 5 FSS provides everything from Airmen and family support to youth and retiree support.

“We have Airmen from all walks of life and at the end of the day, we are here for them,” said 1st Lt. Joseph Smiley, 5th FSS sustainment services flight commander.

Stahr also noted how a key characteristic of the 5 FSS mission is that it’s about servicing and taking care of others.

“We’re not here to just meet the standards and simply ensure Airmen are able to survive, but we want to have them thrive and give them every opportunity to excel and enjoy life at Minot and all across the Air Force,” Stahr said.

The 5 FSS is one of the squadrons that has impacted Team Minot in various ways.

For more information, please contact the 5 FSS at www.5thforcesupport.com or check out their Facebook page.

