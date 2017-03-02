New App Offers Culture, Language Tips

Photo By Carla McCarthy | 170203-N-PU674-001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2017) This photo illustration depicts the...... read more read more Photo By Carla McCarthy | 170203-N-PU674-001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2017) This photo illustration depicts the new Center for Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture (CLREC) mobile application, which initially provides material for six fleet concentration areas: Bahrain, Italy, Japan, Spain, South Korea and the Philippines. The CLREC Navy Global Deployer app includes operational cultural awareness training videos, culture cards, etiquette guides, common language phrases and guides that provide suggestions for how to go about learning a language. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Carla M. McCarthy/Released) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A new application for mobile devices designed to support Navy personnel and their families stationed or deployed abroad with cultural awareness and language resources became available for download, Feb. 3.



The app initially provides material for six fleet concentration areas: Bahrain, Italy, Japan, Spain, South Korea and the Philippines. The Navy Center for Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture (CLREC) plans to continue adding resources on language, history, geography, people, ethnic groups, religious institutions, societal norms, behaviors, etiquette, and culturally appropriate behaviors for more additional countries as resources allow.



“Whether you are stationed overseas or visiting another nation during a port call on liberty, cultural understanding and familiarization with the language are keys to being a good ambassador,” said Chris Wise, the CLREC director. “International engagement is something the Navy does and has always done. This app makes it easier than ever for our Navy team and family to access material that will help prepare them to be ready and successful abroad.”



User-friendly information on the “CLREC Navy Global Deployer” app includes operational cultural awareness training (OCAT) videos, culture cards, etiquette guides, common language phrases and guides that provide suggestions for how to go about learning a language.



The OCATs, CLREC's flagship products, are narrated videos providing in-depth information on a country's history, language, social norms, culturally appropriate and taboo behaviors and more. The culture cards are guides for a specific country summarizing much of the information presented in the corresponding OCAT. Most include a guide to each country's naval rank structure and insignia. The etiquette guides offer everything from meeting and greeting to cultural values to the significance of common nonverbal gestures.



The U.S. Navy Sea Warrior Program (PMW 240) produced the app and Tracen Technologies Inc., a company that specializes in integrated mobile and web solutions, was the software developer.



The CLREC Navy Global Deployer mobile application is available for download from the iTunes and Google Play online stores. To find the free app, search key words such as "CLREC” and “Navy global deployer” in the app stores or in your web browser. Sailors can also find this app and many other Navy apps at https://www.applocker.navy.mil.



The Navy's CLREC delivers foreign language instruction and training on foreign cultures to prepare Navy personnel for global engagements - to strengthen ties with enduring allies, cultivate relationships with emerging partners, thwart adversaries and defeat enemies. Part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, CLREC is located at Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station.



Additional CLREC training materials and information continue to be available on Navy Knowledge Online at https://www.nko.navy.mil/ under learning and language resources.