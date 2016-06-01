Energy savings grow through pacts with industry

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Through industry partnerships the U.S. Army Materiel Command is reducing energy costs by more than 6 percent and making improvements around the command’s installations nationwide, at no cost to the taxpayer.



Energy Savings Performance Contracts, known as ESPC, allow AMC to partner with energy services to make improvements without an upfront capital investment. The projects are funded by the company under the guarantee that the savings generated by the upgrades will repay the loan.



At McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma, an ESPC allowed the plant to replace a high bay lighting with LED Explosion Proof lighting. That simple change saves energy, increases safety and significantly decreases operation and maintenance, which in turn decreases mission down time, said Jennifer Morgan, energy program manager at AMC.



“Every time a light bulb goes out in an active production facility operations shut down to facilitate the maintenance. These LED bulbs are guaranteed for 20 years, reducing downtime so we are saving more than just energy,” Morgan said.



LED bulbs also provide brighter lighting for employees, increasing the quality work environment.



“ESPC projects don’t just increase energy efficiency, there are other savings in production efficiency including decreased maintenance and an increased quality work environment,” she said.



AMC has nine installations nationwide with active ESPCs, Morgan said.



“At Letterkenny Army Depot a project is expected to cut energy usage by more than 25 percent and reduce water consumption by nearly 50 percent, saving about $4.1 million annually,” she said. “We are cutting usage through several industrial process modernization projects, including ventilation controls, a new powder coat line, blast booth repairs, metal finishing line improvements and washrack recycling.”



The Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima, Ohio kicked off its ESPC effort in January. The first Army ESPC at a government-owned contractor-operated facility, the contract is expected to reduce JSMC’s energy consumption by more than 50 percent.



“These partnerships enable us to remain focused on our mission while continuing to achieve great things for AMC and the Army,” said Morgan.

