SJ conducts exercise CW 17-01

Photo By Airman Shawna Keyes | Senior Airman Joshua Sprinkle, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals...... read more read more Photo By Airman Shawna Keyes | Senior Airman Joshua Sprinkle, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron during exercise Coronet Warrior 17-01, Jan. 31, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. More than 138 aircraft launched during the exercise which tested Team Seymour’s ability to successfully operate in a simulated hostile environment reflecting our current area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes) see less | View Image Page

operations in our current area of responsibility to test both the aircrew flying and base personnel on the ground.



As part of the exercise Airmen were evaluated on their ability to conduct operations while fending off simulated ground and air attacks with a potential threat of chemical or biological agents.



“The exercise is designed to test the wing’s ability to operate in an overseas hostile location,” said Col. Christopher Sage, 4th FW commander. “More specifically it is designed around places that we would most likely deploy.”



According to Lt. Col. Panos Bakogiannis, 4th FW Inspector General of Inspections chief of exercise and evaluations, the Wing Inspection Team diligently researched each squadron’s role in a deployed location in order to develop scenarios that accurately reflect real-world responses and procedures for exercise participants.



Airmen from the 4th Security Forces Squadron conducted apprehension scenarios, secured the airfield, entry control point operations, and conducted perimeter patrols that are day-to-day routine in a deployed location.



Personnel from the 4th Medical Group performed triage on Airmen with various simulated wounds while Airmen from the 4th Force Support Squadron conducted mortuary affairs operations as dictated by the exercise scenario.



On the flightline Airmen conducted 24-hour operations while donning various levels of mission orientated protective posture gear, or MOPP, in response to different simulated alarms, threats and chemical or biological agents. In addition, Airmen from the 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons unit conducted 40 continuous hours of full aircraft munitions loads to simulate combat aircraft configurations.



“At home station we don’t ever do a max load-up,” said Chief Master Sgt. Mark Sulzer, 4th MXG wing weapons manager. “For this exercise the weapons Airmen conducted max loads, same as we do downrange, to give them that combat experience to increase those expeditionary skills needed.”



The skills practiced and refined during expeditionary exercises at home station have a direct effect when Airmen of the 4th Fighter Wing deploy in support of contingency operations and degrading and defeating overseas.



Recently deployed Airmen from the 335th Fighter Squadron and 4th Maintenance Group conducted operations in support of OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Aircrew flew more than 1,200 sorties and dropped more than 2,000 bombs on various Islamic State of Iraq and Levant targets, while ground crew ran 24/7 operations in conjunction with the 24-hour flying operations.



Airmen from the 4th MXG successfully launched 138 aircraft during the two-day exercise and more than 150 scenarios were conducted.



“Overall the exercise went well and met our objectives,” said Sage. “We identified areas where the wing excelled and areas that could use some improvement. All this information is collected and implemented to further our readiness for future real-world operations.”