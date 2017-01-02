Zumba classes improving fitness

Photo By Sgt. Youtoy Martin | Fernanda Green, a Zumba instructor, leads participants in a workout during the first...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Youtoy Martin | Fernanda Green, a Zumba instructor, leads participants in a workout during the first 25-minute sample class during the Fitness Resolution Fair at the Wilson Sports and Fitness Center Jan. 7, 2017, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, The fair gave service members and their families a feel for some of the fitness classes afforded to them for free at the fitness centers on base. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Youtoy Martin, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington – Zumba is an aerobic fitness workout featuring movements inspired by mostly Latin American dance music in which participants imitate the steps of the instructor.



Heather Forrey, a Zumba instructor at Joint Base Lewis McChord, said the dance workouts have become a part of her lifestyle.



“It’s a great cardio-workout that men may think is not that intense,” she said, “until they actually attend a class.”

The free Zumba sessions offered at various facilities on JBLM are usually packed with people of ages from the very young to senior citizens. They come from varying walks of life including active duty and retired military, spouses and family members.



Forrey said she’d struggled with weight issues since she was 12 years-old. When she discovered Zumba that changed. Forrey said she lost 85-pounds in three years before becoming a Zumba instructor.



Like many who see the results from their labor, motivation to keep going became easy in the family-feeling atmosphere, she said.



“When I started losing weight, it became easier to work out,” added Forrey. “The thing with Zumba that is wonderful, you can modify as you need to. The whole thing is to keep moving and have fun. It's like a party. It makes it easy to get into the gym and start exercising.”



Forrey said she has a love for food and sometimes caves in to moments of weakness because of it. Often times, she has to weigh the risk versus reward on things she eats or drinks, she said.



“Some days I want a half of pizza, so I go and run for an hour and eat that half of pizza,” laughed Forrey. “I like to eat. I eat well. I love food, I have a very good relationship with it.”



The lifestyle of Zumba, a few days of weight training and tracking her calories has improved her relationship with food, she said.



“You just start becoming aware of it,” she continued. “Is it really worth the 120-calories for that soda? No. I would much rather not have to work my (butt) off to make up for that.”



Although weight loss can be the motivation for some people to Zumba, for Agnes Watkins, Army retired, it’s the family feel and friendships she’s made that keeps her attending weekly classes.



“I love the energy, I love the comradery,” said Watkins. “This is where you get to meet fiends and make friends. I enjoy participating and being active in all of the classes.”



Watkins said while she has lost 20-pounds since starting Zumba classes, weight loss is not the reason she attends.



“I'm not doing it for just weight lost,” said Watkins. “The ladies here encourage me. I get a lot of my strength from the younger people coming in. I'm a grandmother but I'm like their momma. They encourage me and I encourage them.”



Watkins, who calls herself the “Zumba Queen” said, she tries to attend every Zumba class throughout each week at either the Jenson or Wilson Fitness Centers.



She said, the resolution fair was great way to let everyone know they are welcome to join the party regardless of their Zumba skill level.



“It’s about move, move, move,” said Watkins twisting her body side-to-side. “No one cares if you’re doing the right step, because there is no wrong step.”



For more information on Zumba and other fitness classes available visit any of the fitness centers on base or online at http:www//jblmmwr.com/fitness