Camp Pendleton Leadership Thanks Base Workers For Storm Recovery Efforts

Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, Commanding General, Marine Corps Installations – West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, visited Camp Pendleton facilities workers Feb 1, to thank them for their hard work during recovery efforts from recent storms.



Facility Management Department personnel worked fervently to assist the base in flooding recovery, power restoration throughout the base and debris clearing on the roads.



“This was the first time in my career being on this side of a storm or hurricane or anything like that which impacts an installation,” said Killea. “I just came by to say thanks and to let you know that the command team was in touch with the emergency operation center and everybody else that was working the rains and flooding that happened. It’s not lost on us how much effort you put into it.”



In preparation of the storm, the Facilities Maintenance Department gave in input on funding and purchasing for emergency supplies, and the base landfill prepared for additional runoff. The High Voltage Electrical Shop handled power outages, the Heavy Equipment Shop cleared debris, the Unity Room coordinated and dispatched emergency response, and the Wastewater Section provided 24/7 pumping.



After the storm, the Water Section assisted in providing housing with water restoration, the Heavy Equipment Shop cleared remaining debris and Customer Service cataloged work orders and provided summary data for the storm’s impact.



“I was impressed by the response to any incidents was such that we didn’t have any second or third order effects from those incidents,” said Killea. “Whether it was clearing Stuart Mesa bridge on Saturday in anticipation for what happened Sunday and Monday, or getting electricity back to Stuart Mesa and, of course, the wastewater piece that was a 24/7 ordeal. Really, that’s what this is all about. Just me and the command team to come down and say thanks a lot.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 19:40 Story ID: 222221 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Pendleton Leadership Thanks Base Workers For Storm Recovery Efforts, by Sgt Asia Sorenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.