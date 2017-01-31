(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCNG Aviators win large aircraft of the year award

    NCNG aviators win large aircraft of the year award

    MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Story by Sgt. Lisa Vines 

    North Carolina National Guard

    JOSAC is the single manager for scheduling all of Department of Defense’s continental United States Operational Support Airlift requirements.
    The Soldiers of Det. 17 received this award based on their performance with the C-26 aircraft for their number of missions, flight hours, joint-service support, aircraft status accuracy, cooperative spirit, flexibility and professional attitude.
    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tyrone Mullins, commander of Det. 17, a unit of less than 10 crewmembers and pilots, spoke proudly of his soldiers and the unit’s success.
    “I’ve got a good group of guys and a good chain of command,” said Mullins.
    Flexibility is the key to Det. 17's success, since JOSAC can call at any time for short notice missions.
    “They can call anytime,” said Mullins. “We are easy to work with because we are always available on short notice.”
    The C-26 crew has completed multiple missions locally and internationally, including Cuba, Panama, Puerto Rico and Afghanistan.

