NCNG aviators win large aircraft of the year award

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Young, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tyrone Mullins and Lt. Col. Benny Collins receive the Large Aircraft of the Year award. Detachment 17 Operational Support Airlift, of the 449th Theater Aviation Brigade, was presented an award on January 30, 2017, for being named the Joint Operational Support Airlift Center's (JOSAC) Large Aircraft of the year. This marks the third year in a row that the Morrisville, North Carolina-based unit had received this title. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Vines)

JOSAC is the single manager for scheduling all of Department of Defense’s continental United States Operational Support Airlift requirements.

The Soldiers of Det. 17 received this award based on their performance with the C-26 aircraft for their number of missions, flight hours, joint-service support, aircraft status accuracy, cooperative spirit, flexibility and professional attitude.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tyrone Mullins, commander of Det. 17, a unit of less than 10 crewmembers and pilots, spoke proudly of his soldiers and the unit’s success.

“I’ve got a good group of guys and a good chain of command,” said Mullins.

Flexibility is the key to Det. 17's success, since JOSAC can call at any time for short notice missions.

“They can call anytime,” said Mullins. “We are easy to work with because we are always available on short notice.”

The C-26 crew has completed multiple missions locally and internationally, including Cuba, Panama, Puerto Rico and Afghanistan.