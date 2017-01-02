Air Force Space Command Releases 35th Anniversary Logo

PETERSON AFB, Colorado -- Air Force Space Command celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2017. On Feb. 1, 2017, the command released a logo for this anniversary celebration which will be used as a branding device in many places throughout the year.



The logo incorporates the deltoid shape which is central to the official AFSPC emblem symbolizing the Air Force’s upward thrust into space. The logo also incorporates graphic and text elements that highlight the command’s cyberspace mission; circuit-board elements in the background and a unique use of “md5 hash,” a code used in cryptography. The code, when translated, reads “Guardians of the High Frontier,” the AFSPC motto.



The 35th anniversary logo does not replace the historic command emblem or patch.



Air Force Space Command was officially established as an Air Force Major Command with Headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sep. 1, 1982. Initially known as “Space Command,” AFSPC combined space operations into one command which had been overseen by Strategic Air Command and Air Force Systems Command. The command oversaw Intercontinental Ballistic Missile operations from 1993 until 2009 when the ICBM force transferred to the new Air Force Global Strike Command. In 2009, AFSPC acquired control over Air Force cyberspace operations.



Today, the command’s roughly 38,000 people conduct space and cyberspace operations from 134 locations across the globe in support of military operations. The command operates the Global Positioning System (GPS) as well as military satellite communications, weather, missile warning and missile defense satellites, space- and ground-based space surveillance systems, space situational awareness and a suite of cyberspace weapon systems.

