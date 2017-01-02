CIWT Announces Civilians of the Quarter

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) announced its 2016 fourth quarter Civilians of the Quarter (CoQ), Feb.1.



CIWT selected Keith Boring, program director for Navy Credentialing Opportunities On-Line (COOL), as senior-grade CoQ; and Roger Newman, an electronics technician assigned to CIWT’s technical support and logistics (N4) directorate as its mid-grade CoQ.



Boring led the Navy COOL team in completing a rewrite of the Department of Defense Military Services’ Voluntary Credentialing Programs instruction. He also provided 109 rewritten United Services Military Apprenticeship Program (USMAP) trade work schedules, successfully matching all USMAP trade work activities to Department of Labor job titles. Boring launched the Department of the Navy Civilian COOL website, becoming the first COOL program to incorporate credentialing opportunities for DOD Civilians.



“It is an honor to be recognized for my contributions,” said Boring. “It gives me great pride to have been selected from among the many professionals here at Navy COOL and at CIWT.”



In the last quarter, Newman provided critical on-site technical support and troubleshooting of a faulty Stallion training system, preventing the loss of training time. He then provided one-on-one training to staff members to ensure the systems remained operational and within standards. Newman led the effort in coordinating and testing the Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) “A” school classroom and lab, resulting in an effective relocation and modernization of the course.



“Mr. Newman has been instrumental in ensuring critical information warfare training systems remained operational and without interruption,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Stephen Banks. “He consistently goes out of his way to improve the technical training environment and truly deserves the title of civilian of the quarter.”



Center for Information Warfare Training delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



