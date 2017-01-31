(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Base Coronado Active Shooter Exercise

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Base Coronado

    B-Roll Footage from body camera worn by simulated gunman during an Active Shooter Exercise conducted aboard Naval Base Coronado Jan 31, 2017.

    B-roll of inside an office building during an Active Shooter Exercise conducted aboard Naval Base Coronado Jan 31, 2017.

    B-Roll footage captured by Navy Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ace Rhueme and Navy Mass Communication Specialist First Class Andersen

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 18:11
    Story ID: 222109
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base Coronado Active Shooter Exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    security
    Citadel Shield
    active shooter
    interagency
    Solid Curtain/ Citadel Shield
    SC/CS

