B-Roll Footage from body camera worn by simulated gunman during an Active Shooter Exercise conducted aboard Naval Base Coronado Jan 31, 2017.



B-roll of inside an office building during an Active Shooter Exercise conducted aboard Naval Base Coronado Jan 31, 2017.



B-Roll footage captured by Navy Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ace Rhueme and Navy Mass Communication Specialist First Class Andersen

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 18:11 Story ID: 222109 Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Base Coronado Active Shooter Exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.