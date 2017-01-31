B-Roll Footage from body camera worn by simulated gunman during an Active Shooter Exercise conducted aboard Naval Base Coronado Jan 31, 2017.
B-roll of inside an office building during an Active Shooter Exercise conducted aboard Naval Base Coronado Jan 31, 2017.
B-Roll footage captured by Navy Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ace Rhueme and Navy Mass Communication Specialist First Class Andersen
This work, Naval Base Coronado Active Shooter Exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
