403rd Educational Fair highlights opportunities

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 07.15.2012 Courtesy Story 403rd Wing

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- During July UTA, an education fair hosted by the 403rd Education Office drew hundreds of members of the wing.



The 403rd Educational Fair showcased the many professional developmental opportunities available to 403rd Wing Reservists and civilians. More than a dozen schools participated in the fair by setting up booths in the Roberts Auditorium.



Representatives from the schools were on hand to provide information about their programs. Participants browsed the booths, asked questions and took with them printed material and promotional giveaways.



The purpose of the fair, the first of its kind for the 403rd Wing, was to help members of the wing become knowledgeable about their benefits and the programs they can enroll in, according to Staff Sgt. Brandon Gentry, educational services officer with the 403rd Education Office.



"The fair was beneficial to Airmen who are interested in furthering their education, and that benefits the Air Force by providing members with more skills and education," Sgt. Gentry said.



Staff Sgt. Ileana Bowles, 41st Aerial Port Squadron, said she stopped by the fair because she's interested in earning a master's degree. She currently holds a bachelors degree in Information Technology.



"The people here have been pretty informative, so I'm glad I came," Sgt. Bowles said.



Participating schools included American Military University, Columbia Southern University, DeVry University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Mississippi Gulf Coast Comm College -Keesler Center, National University, New Horizons, Southern New Hampshire University, Southwestern College, Trident University, Troy University, the University of Maryland University College and William Carey University.



"We've had quite a few people stop by," said Dan Allen, military outreach education coordinator with American Military University. "It's really about them setting themselves up for success for life outside the blue suit and enhancing their professional status while they're still serving in the military."



Those who were unable to take part in the educational fair are encouraged to visit the 403rd Education Office, Sgt. Gentry said.