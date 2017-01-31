Letterkenny Munitions Center supports Air Force missile launchers maintenance requirements

Chambersburg, Pa. – Letterkenny Munitions Center’s Joint Missile Systems, which currently inspects and modifies Air Force F15 Eagle missile launchers, which is used to launch both Sidewinder and Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile missiles, has recently added another capability.



Several years ago, the Standard Tank, Rack, Adaptor and Pylon Packages mission, a war reserve materiel requirement, ended at McConnell AFB, Kansas. Consequently, the Air Force shipped most of the STRAPP mission items, including launchers, to LEMC for storage in order to maintain a stockpile and spares.



Since the launchers still need to be maintained, the Armament Division (Air Force Life Cycle Management Center/EBR), Robins AFB, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, Georgia set up an annual launcher inspection at LEMC. Representatives from the division trained their LEMC counterparts and work alongside LEMC during the physical evaluations of the launchers and adapter units.



Impressed with LEMC’s quality of work, the Armament Division is increasing the launcher requirements at LEMC.



“Moving assets to LEMC was a no-brainer. The AFLCMC/EBR Armament Division had an existing Memorandum of Agreement with LEMC for organic support of the AIM-120 missile system. The LAU-128 launcher and ADU-552 adapter support the F-15's AIM-120 missile system and are components of the AIM-120 missile system,” said Mr. Garry Burkett, Lead Equipment Specialist, AFLCMC/EBR Armament Division. “It was a marriage just waiting to happen. By moving the tactical missile STRAPP assets to LEMC we have a combined AIM-120 organic sustainment effort in one location.”

In support of a new requirement in fiscal year 2017, LEMC will be modifying older versions of launchers into new versions for the Air National Guard. The team will modify the launchers and send the cable harness to LEMC’s in-house cable maintenance team for modification.



Future Air Force requirements will include inspection, maintenance and modification of additional launchers and items from the STRAPP mission.



LEMC is located on Letterkenny Army Depot and is a Government-Owned, Government-Operated installation. LEMC conducts regional and global distribution of munitions, provides missile maintenance, and conducts demilitarization of munitions for the U.S. Army in support of Joint Forces and international partner nations.

