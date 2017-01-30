According to the American Psychological Association (APA), more than one third (36%) of workers report feeling tense or stressed out during their workday. Approximately twenty percent report that their average daily level of stress from work is an 8, 9, or 10 on a 10-point scale.



According to the World Health Organization, work-related stress is the response people may have when presented with work demands and pressures that are not matched to their knowledge and abilities and which challenge their ability to cope. Other important sources of work stress include long hours, unrealistic job expectations, heavy workload, job insecurity, and lack of opportunities for growth and advancement.



Some Tips for Dealing with Work-related Stress:

• Exercise: Stretching arms and face can relax both mind and body.

• Breathe deeply: Take a few calming breaths through your nose and exhale through your mouth.

• Have some fun: Take a moment to laugh, read the comics, or do some other enjoyable activity.

• Take care of yourself: Get enough sleep, food, and exercise. Avoid alcohol, drugs and cigarettes.

• Avoid excessive caffeine and sugar: Both substances may increase your anxiety.

• Manage your time: When feeling overwhelmed, reorganize and prioritize work tasks.



For additional information, contact your Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for help at (703) 692-8917. EAP is a free and confidential service available to civilian employees: www.dthc.capmed.mil/EAP/SitePages/Home.aspx.



For more information about the Pentagon’s DiLorenzo TRICARE Health Clinic, please go to: http://www.dthc.capmed.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 15:20 Story ID: 221884 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stress Awareness: Facts and Coping Tips, by Kristen Long, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.