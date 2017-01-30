Immunization Info: Keeping You Informed

Pneumococcal Disease

The pneumococcal bacteria causes pneumonia (lung infection), bacteremia (blood infection), and meningitis (infection of the covering of the brain and spinal cord).



It is estimated that about 900,000 Americans get pneumococcal pneumonia each year and about 5-7% die from it and as many as 400,000 hospitalizations from pneumococcal pneumonia are estimated to occur annually in the United States.



Pneumococcal pneumonia is the most common form of pneumococcal disease in adults and it can be prevented with the pneumococcal vaccine. If you are 65 years of age or older it is recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to get the pneumococcal vaccine.



Two different vaccines are used to prevent pneumococcal disease. The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) is given to children in the first two years of life, to all adults 65 years or older, and to younger adults with certain conditions that weaken their immune system.



The pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23) is given to adults 65 years or older, as well as children and younger adults with certain high-risk conditions. Please discuss with your healthcare provider about which pneumococcal vaccine is right for you. For more information, go to: http://www.cdc.gov/pneumococcal/about/facts.html.



According to the CDC, there were an estimated 19,200 new Hepatitis B virus infection in the United States in 2014. In the United States, an estimated 850,000-2.2 million persons have chronic Hepatitis B. Many people don’t know they are infected or may not have symptoms and therefore never seek the attention of medical or public health officials.



Among adults in the United States, Hepatitis B is most commonly spread through sexual contact and accounts for nearly two-thirds of acute Hepatitis B cases. In fact, Hepatitis B is 50–100 times more infectious than HIV and can be passed through the exchange of body fluids, such as semen, vaginal fluids, and blood. Hepatitis B is spread during activities such as:

• Birth (spread from an infected mother to her baby during birth)

• Sex with an infected partner

• Sharing needles, syringes, or other drug-injection equipment

• Sharing items such as razors or toothbrushes with an infected person

• Direct contact with the blood or open sores of an infected person

• Exposure to blood from needle sticks or other sharp instruments



The best way to prevent Hepatitis B is by getting the Hepatitis B vaccine. The Hepatitis B vaccine is safe and effective and is usually given as 3-4 shots over a 6-month period. For additional information regarding prevention and the Hepatitis B vaccination, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hbv/bfaq.htm.



