2nd LAR gears up for Deployment for Training

Marine leaders with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, converged on a terrain training model to conduct rehearsal of concept drills in preparation for a 10-day field training exercise at Fort Irwin, California, Jan. 12, 2017.



The Marines began their deployment for training exercise Jan. 13 and concluded Jan. 23 with a large-scale, notional battle in a simulated combat zone. The ROC drills are a critical element to the operational success of the exercise.



The senior enlisted personnel and officers received a hands-on brief of what the major battles and overall strategy for the next 10 days would be. The drill is centered on a large topographical terrain model constructed on the ground to help orient the Marines to the terrain they will conduct operations in.



“The rehearsal of concept drill is part of the process we do to set subordinate and support elements up for success prior to the operation,” said Maj. Chris Ferguson, the battalion operations officer for 2nd LAR. “Each element gets the chance to talk through their maneuvers to ensure that everyone has an understanding of the operation’s concept, and more importantly, to refine anything we did not catch before.”



The difference between a normal briefing and the ROC drill is the scale of it, and the unique perspective that it provides.



“We want it to be large,” Ferguson said. “We want all of the elements to be able to walk and talk through their task and purpose. This way, all of the commanders can walk through their plans and discuss it among the other leadership.”



The operation combines approximately 500 Marines, as well as Army units, in a joint-training exercise where they will compete against a large-scale, competent, mechanized fighting force.



“This is some of the most valuable training these Marines will get,” Ferguson said. “From everyone up at the battalion, all the way down to the individual Marine with a rifle, this is a great training opportunity.”

