(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Green Flag 17-03 provides A-10 pilots insight

    Mountain taxi

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan | Capt. Matthew Seibert, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, taxis toward...... read more read more

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Pilots from the 74th Fighter Squadron prepared for future deployments while participating in Green Flag-West 17-03, Jan. 13 - 27, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

    GFW is an air-land integration exercise that gives Air Force pilots a chance to conduct realistic close air support in a joint training environment which is designed to mirror the current conditions present in overseas contingency operations.

    “Green Flag is a big exercise where we get to train with a lot of Army assets that we don't normally work with,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Dumas, 23d Fighter Group chief of standards and evaluation. “We’re supporting an entire brigade combat team, more than 4,500 guys, and being involved in that kind of large force exercise is really great training for us. It’s especially important for our younger guys who have never been exposed to this kind of integration.”

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kyle Singletary, an A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot from the 74th fighter squadron, is on his first large scale exercise with the squadron.

    “I think Green Flag is preparing us well because we get to see what the Army would actually look like on the ground in a deployed environment,” Singletary said. “We get to see what close air support is supposed to be doing in a large-scale battle and the associated difficulties that come along with it, like battle tracking, finding targets and flying alongside artillery fire.

    “These are the scenarios we try to simulate back home in our training,” Singletary continued. “So the main difference, and the real benefit of coming out here, is that it’s all real.”

    An added benefit of the realism inherent with an exercise this size is an extra challenge called battle tracking, keeping track of the targets as they move and react to friendly force movements.

    “It’s a pretty cool problem to have because it’s very difficult for us to simulate back home,” Dumas explained. “It’s the same training every day, so we all know where the targets are. Here, theres a bunch of stuff on the ground and you don’t always know what it is. Providing close are support while working through the uncertainty of finding the the friendlies to protect and the targets to kill is really important practice for when we go to support Operation Inherent Resolve.”

    The friendly forces and targets alike are on the ground at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California where the Army conducts pre-deployment certification training and according to U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Busenbark, 357th Ground Liaison Detachment, 4th Battlefield Coordination Detachment ground liaison officer, realism is the name of the game.

    “The entire purpose of the NTC is to make training as realistic as possible,” Busenbark said. “It tests all of the ground commander’s systems: maneuver, artillery, infantry, tanks, the cooks, the intel guys … everyones’ getting a piece of the training. Bringing in the A-10s to support just absolutely adds the element of authenticity.

    “Real CAS is tangible,” Busenbark said. “I think that’s why it's vital to have these assets out here.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 12:13
    Story ID: 221826
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 34
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Flag 17-03 provides A-10 pilots insight, by SSgt Ryan Callaghan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Georgia
    operations
    Air Combat Command
    pilot
    Nevada
    flying
    ops
    A-10
    warthog
    CAS
    ACC
    aircrew
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Nellis Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    close air support
    Thunder
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    Green Flag
    74th Fighter Squadron
    MAFB
    Battlefield Airmen
    Green Flag-West
    ready to fight
    23d Wing
    23d Fighter Group
    23 Wing
    74 FS
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    Green Flag-West 17-03
    23 FG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT