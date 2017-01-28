(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Update: Coast Guard, Maui Fire Department end search for missing fisherman near Pokowai Sea Arch, Maui

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa McKenzie 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Maui Fire Department ended their search, Saturday, for a missing fisherman near the Pokowai Sea Arch, Maui.

    After being located by a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Maui recovered the man unresponsive at 9:22 a.m. approximately one mile from Pokowai Sea Arch. He was then transported to shore where he was declared deceased by awaiting medical personnel.

    On-scene Coast Guard assets conducted a total of 3 searches covering 41 square miles prior to locating the man.

    Involved in the search were:

    - An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point
    - A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
    - The crew of USCGC Ahi (WPB 87364)
    - Ground crews and a rescue boat with divers from Maui Fire Department

    Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received notification at 2 a.m., from Maui Fire, of a 49-year-old man who fell off the sea arch and was last seen floating on his back.

    The Coast Guard issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast requesting the assistance of mariners in the area to keep a sharp look out and report any sightings to command center watch standers at ‪808-842-2600.

    This work, Update: Coast Guard, Maui Fire Department end search for missing fisherman near Pokowai Sea Arch, Maui, by PO2 Melissa McKenzie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

