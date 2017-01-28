(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, Maui Fire Department searching for missing fisherman near Pokowai Sea Arch, Maui

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa McKenzie 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Maui Fire Department are searching for a missing fisherman near the Pokowai Sea Arch, Maui, Saturday.

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Maui and USCGC Ahi (WPB 87364) are currently searching. Maui Fire is searching with ground crews and a rescue boat with divers at first light.

    Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received notification at 2 a.m. from Maui Fire of a 49-year-old man who fell off the sea arch and was last seen floating on his back.

    The Coast Guard has issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast requesting the assistance of mariners in the area to keep a sharp look out and report any sightings to command center watch standers at ‪808-842-2600.

    Weather conditions in the area are forecast as winds 15 mph with wind waves at 3 feet and swell to 5 feet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 10:29
    Story ID: 221735
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Maui Fire Department searching for missing fisherman near Pokowai Sea Arch, Maui, by PO2 Melissa McKenzie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard District 14
    Coast Guard Station Maui
    USCGC Ahi
    Maui Fire Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT