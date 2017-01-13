“3Mmm Good”

Amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) completed its Maintenance Material Management (3M) certification inspection on Jan. 13.



“It is important that ships are held to a standard from an outside activity. That in turn promotes a high state of mission readiness throughout warfare areas,” said Mesa Verde’s 3MC, Damage Controlman Chief Petty Officer Shaun McGinnis. “It was an awesome sight to see all aspects of team Mesa Verde work together and fight to achieve this qualification.”



A cumulative average of maintenance accomplishment rating, spot checks and space inspections had to be at or above 85 percent to pass the inspection that occurs every 36 months.



McGinnis said when speaking to other 3MCs around the fleet, they always said the failing point was repair division and or combat systems. That was not the case with Mesa Verde’s inspection. The repair division passed 31 of 31 spot checks and Combat Systems scored a 93.66 percent overall.



While it was a victory for Mesa Verde, the time to celebrate was short. The operation tempo and preparation for the upcoming deployment is very demanding, and that is why it is so important to maintain a solid maintenance program according to the 3MC.



“The support from the top to the bottom was unmatched. I had very little to do with the success of this mission. I was handed a solid program and the crew drove the path to success.” said McGinnis.

