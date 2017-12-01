One Among Many: A Welcomed Surprise

A piece of paper may not seem like much, but it can change a person’s life. Sgt. Tyrone Comer has seen it firsthand.



Comer planned to go to Jacksonville University and play football, but came across complications.



"Everything was working out great and then I wasn’t able to fill out paperwork," said Comer. "It was last minute paperwork that needed to get turned in. I couldn’t turn it in and then I lost chances for a scholarship. That’s where I thought ‘okay, so I can’t get a scholarship. I have to pay for college, but I can’t pay for college.’ I kept finding a lot of temporary jobs. I was looking for something more permanent so I went into a recruiting office and it ended up working out for the best."



Comer grew up in Tampa, Fla. Throughout his time in high school Comer participated in his school’s football team.



"I was all about football," said Comer. "Growing up I played football all the way through high school. That was the game plan, go to college and play football. I loved football the most." Comer grew up with three sisters and his parents all of whom supported him in all his endeavors.



"My family is my biggest support group. My wife and now my daughter, I’m very happy with them," said Comer. "There’s not a day that my sisters don’t call me and say ‘you’re my hero’. My mom is always wishing that I was home, but she knows I’m out working."



Comer didn’t have family in the Marine Corps so he shipped to boot camp knowing very little about it.



"It was a culture shock starting over, losing a lot of privileges that you took for granted like (going to the restroom) whenever you wanted," said Comer. "They broke me down, but built me back up. It really meant a lot to me going through and since then I’ve tried to make sure I do everything I can to be the best Marine I can be."



Comer is now an air traffic control navigational aids technician for Marine Corps Air Station New River. Comer strives to be the best he can be.



"I try to learn something every day and teach my Marines every day," said Comer. "I’ll open up a book, read more about a system or drill or something that I’m lacking in to help me be a better Marine or a better person." Comer strives to be a mentor to his junior Marines and show them the value of hard work.



"If you do something make sure you put your all into it, don’t ever give anybody half done work and if it’s not exactly what the person’s looking for that’s fine," said Comer. "Just know that as long that you gave everything you could to do whatever it is you do even if you’re not a Marine. If you’re not happy with it continue to work on it, don’t give up on yourself. Just keep striving to be the best you can be."

