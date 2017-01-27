(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    R4R helping Airmen stay resilient through Outdoor Rec

    R4R helping Airmen stay resilient through Outdoor Rec

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Sean Campbell | Neal Mader, 92nd Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation program guide, and Senior...... read more read more

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sean Campbell 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Outdoor Recreation is able to offer more than 250 trips a year at a very small charge to Airmen and their families because of the “Recharge for Resiliency” program. The R4R program provides supplemental funding to programs that help with resilience, retention and recruitment.

    “The Air Force came up with this phenomenal supplemental funding program based on research on returning deployers,” said Damien Smith, 92nd Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation director. “The Air Force said we needed a program for resilience, for retention, recruitment and a program that is going to help deescalate high-adrenaline combat zone types of emotion.”

    Prior to the Outdoor Recreation program, there were numerous returning deployers who faced issues with suicide and depression, said Smith
    Smith described some of those suicides as “involuntary suicides,” which is when people perform high adrenaline, high-risk activities in order to cope with returning from a deployed environment and end up severely injuring themselves or worse.
    Outdoor Recreation provides activities like rock climbing, cycling, scuba diving, sky diving, skiing, rafting and many others for Airmen and their families. .

    “I think Fairchild's Outdoor Recreation Program is absolutely amazing,” said Senior Airman Max Dunevant, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander support staff. “The staff members are motivated, determined to make the programs work and dedicated to ensure everyone's safety. Our Outdoor Recreation program is something everyone should check out and utilize. The trips are affordable, brilliantly organized and a down-right exhilarating time.”

    For more information on getting involved with Outdoor Recreation program and what they provide call (509) 247-5104 or check out their website: http://www.fairchildfun.com/oap.html

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 16:10
    Story ID: 221687
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, R4R helping Airmen stay resilient through Outdoor Rec, by A1C Sean Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    service members
    armed forces
    Air Mobility Command
    snow
    KC-135
    sacrifice
    adventure
    18th Air Force
    Outdoor Recreation
    Airman Magazine
    military
    Air Force
    skiing
    U.S. Air Force
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    Air Force Times
    Military Times
    FSS
    Outdoor Rec
    141st Air Refueling Wing
    R4R
    Recharge for Resilience
    92nd Force Support Squadron
    92nd FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT