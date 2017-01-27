R4R helping Airmen stay resilient through Outdoor Rec

Outdoor Recreation is able to offer more than 250 trips a year at a very small charge to Airmen and their families because of the “Recharge for Resiliency” program. The R4R program provides supplemental funding to programs that help with resilience, retention and recruitment.



“The Air Force came up with this phenomenal supplemental funding program based on research on returning deployers,” said Damien Smith, 92nd Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation director. “The Air Force said we needed a program for resilience, for retention, recruitment and a program that is going to help deescalate high-adrenaline combat zone types of emotion.”



Prior to the Outdoor Recreation program, there were numerous returning deployers who faced issues with suicide and depression, said Smith

Smith described some of those suicides as “involuntary suicides,” which is when people perform high adrenaline, high-risk activities in order to cope with returning from a deployed environment and end up severely injuring themselves or worse.

Outdoor Recreation provides activities like rock climbing, cycling, scuba diving, sky diving, skiing, rafting and many others for Airmen and their families. .



“I think Fairchild's Outdoor Recreation Program is absolutely amazing,” said Senior Airman Max Dunevant, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander support staff. “The staff members are motivated, determined to make the programs work and dedicated to ensure everyone's safety. Our Outdoor Recreation program is something everyone should check out and utilize. The trips are affordable, brilliantly organized and a down-right exhilarating time.”



For more information on getting involved with Outdoor Recreation program and what they provide call (509) 247-5104 or check out their website: http://www.fairchildfun.com/oap.html

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 16:10 Story ID: 221687 Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, R4R helping Airmen stay resilient through Outdoor Rec, by A1C Sean Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.