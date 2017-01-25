FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- Instructors and students at the XVIII Airborne Corps DeGlopper Air Assault School conducted Air Assault training from a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 25, 2017. The course which spans over 10 days is intended to train Soldiers in the use of sling load transportation and for Air Assault operations.
The school was opened on Sept. 5, 2013, and is named after Pfc. Charles DeGlopper, a famed paratrooper who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor after serving in the 325th Glider Infantry Regiment during World War II.
Throughout the course, the students are put through a 12 mile ruck march, a two and four mile run, an obstacle course, helicopter repels, and hours of instruction with the goal of strengthening America’s military with Service Members executing Air Assault capabilities.
Fort Bragg, which houses the school, is known for being the home of U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Forces.
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Air Assault Training, by PFC Hubert Delany, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
