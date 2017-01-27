Navy Medicine Announces 2016 Sailor of the Year

Photo By Mariah Felipe | FALLS CHURCH, Va. (Jan. 27, 2017) Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, Navy surgeon general and...... read more read more Photo By Mariah Felipe | FALLS CHURCH, Va. (Jan. 27, 2017) Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, Navy surgeon general and chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, joins deputy surgeon general of the Navy Rear Adm. Terry J. Moulton and Force Master Chief Terry J. Prince, Hospital Corps director, in congratulating Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Cameron Graham, of Navy Medicine Training Support Center as Navy Medicine's 2016 Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mariah Felipe/Released) see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (NNS) -- The U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) announced Navy Medicine’s fiscal year 2016 Sailor of the Year (SOY) at Defense Health Headquarters, Jan. 27.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Cameron Graham, from Navy Medicine Training Support Center, was selected by BUMED’s panel of senior enlisted leaders as Navy Medicine’s 2016 SOY.



Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, Navy surgeon general and chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, kicked off the ceremony as the nominees anxiously waited for Force Master Chief Terry J. Prince, director of the hospital corps, to announce this year’s selectee.



“Today, only 28 percent of graduating high school seniors are eligible to come on active duty,” Faison said. “These Sailors made it on active duty, were selected for the Hospital Corps, and then nominated for the Navy Medicine Sailor of the Year. They really are the best of the best.”



Graham was born in Biloxi, Miss. and is a native of Spring Hill, Fla. where he joined the Navy in 2007. Since then, Graham has served in several duty stations with the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Washington D.C., as well as three deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.



Today, Graham is stationed at Navy Medicine Training Support Center in San Antonio, Texas where he serves as a Hospital Corps school instructor training more than 4,000 Sailors assigned to joint military operations world-wide.



Prince was moved by the hard work and commitment all four nominees demonstrated throughout their careers.



“As the Director of the Hospital Corps, I’m extremely proud of these four Sailors” said Prince. “All of you are winners and hopefully all of you will be chief petty officers next year as well.”



Graham was joined on stage by three other nominees including Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christopher Marsh, assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Falls Church, Va., Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Elizabeth Richeal assigned to Naval Health Clinic, Patuxent River, Md., and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tiffany A. Kidd, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan.



Each of the candidates received a Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Faison during the ceremony.

Graham will now compete for the Navy-wide shore SOY competition later this year.



The Navy's Hospital Corps consists of more than 30,000 active duty and reserve Navy hospital corpsmen that deploy with Sailors and Marines worldwide, in both wartime and peacetime. The rating is the largest, most professionally diverse and highly decorated enlisted corps in the Navy.



Navy Medicine is a global health care network of 63,000 personnel that provide health care support to the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, their families and veterans, in high operational tempo environments, at expeditionary medical facilities, medical treatment facilities, hospitals, clinics, hospital ships and research units around the world.



