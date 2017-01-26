Continuing Promise 2017 Departs for Guatemala

Courtesy Photo | 170125-YL073-138 (Jan. 25, 2017) MAYPORT, Fla. - Rear Adm. Linda R. Wackerman, deputy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 170125-YL073-138 (Jan. 25, 2017) MAYPORT, Fla. - Rear Adm. Linda R. Wackerman, deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (USNAVSO/FOURTHFLT) and Command Master Chief Johannes J. Gonzales, command master chief, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (left), hold an all-hands call for Continuing Promise 2017 members at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. Continuing Promise 2017 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy) see less | View Image Page

A team of 169 Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps service members will spend roughly two weeks in the city located on the nation’s Atlantic coast. While there, they will provide veterinary and medical services to local communities that include preventative treatments, dental care, optometry screenings and women's health services.



“Our visit gives us the chance to build on the previous missions’ successes while working with our partners to leave a positive impact in local communities,” said Capt. Errin Armstrong,

CP-17’s commander who also participated in Continuing Promise 2015’s visit to Guatemala.



“The relationships created during operations like Continuing Promise builds trust and cooperation within the region,” added Armstrong, who also serves as Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 40. “This stop will also help ensure we are prepared to provide relief as a team when a disaster strikes.”



The team’s departure aboard the Military Sealift Command’s USNS Spearhead (T-EPF 1) capped off nearly a week of training in Mayport. Service members were taught local customs and courtesies, and got a little dirty practicing the set up of the living and support facilities that will make up their temporary camp during mission stops.



CP-17 is scheduled to run from January to April and will visit Guatemala, Honduras and Colombia.



CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America.