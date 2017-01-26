Guard biathletes complete races in Casper, Wyo.

Despite the fierce terrain, high altitude and wind gusts of up to 54 mph, approximately 75 Guard members from nine western states skied and shot their way through the National Guard’s Western Regional Biathlon at the Casper Mountain Biathlon Center in Casper, Wyoming, Jan 10-14.

“This course compared to any other course in the United States is by far the hardest,” said Tech Sgt. Travis Voyer, National Guard Biathlon Trainer. “Not only is the terrain very difficult but we are also at 7,500 feet. Both of those together easily make for the hardest course in North America.”

Biathlon is a winter sport that combines cross country skiing and precision rifle marksmanship. Participants alternate between skiing loops intended to get their heart rate up, and then transitioning to shooting small targets at 50 meters while attempting to control their breathing.

“It’s a very complex sport of moving and shooting with a high, high heart rate,” Voyer. “Most of the soldier athletes will be shooting at approximately 180 beats when they hit the mat.”

Competitors and volunteers were recognized during an awards ceremony held Saturday evening at the Ramkota Hotel. A special thanks was given to the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club for the use of their facilities.

The top four males and the top four females from each state will advance to the National Guard Biathlon Championship in Jericho, Vermont.

Through this program, members have gone on to represent the nation in various international competitions, including the Biathlon World Cup and the Winter Olympics.

This is the first year that the Wyoming National Guard has hosted the Western Regionals, as well as include adaptive athletes in the sit ski competition.



Overall results are as follows:

Master Men’s Sprint Race:

1st- Omar Bermejo



Open Men’s Novice Sprint Race:

1st- Tyler Patik



Senior Men’s Sprint Race:

1st- Pfc. Travis Cooper, Alaska National Guard

2nd- Tadhg Nakada, Alaska National Guard

3rd- Daniel Morken, Utah National Guard



Youth Men’s Sprint Race:

1st- Tyler Jacobs, Craftsbury



Open Women’s Novice Sprint Race:

1st- Rachel Scoresby, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club

2nd- Jaime Turner, Utah National Guard

3rd- Brenda Frelsi, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club



Senior Women’s Sprint Race:

1st- Capt. Barb Blanke, Utah National Guard

2nd- Sgt. Samantha Miller, Utah National Guard

3rd- Staff Sgt. Trish Rich, Utah National Guard



Sit Ski Sprint Race:

1st- Bryan Price, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club

2nd- Peter Way, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club

3rd- Christ Rasmussen, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club



Open Men’s Pursuit Race:

1st- Neal Neumiller, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club



Senior Men’s Pursuit Race:

1st- Pfc. Travis Cooper, Alaska National Guard

2nd- Jeremy Teela, Utah National Guard

3rd- Tadhg Nakada, Alaska National Guard



Youth Men’s Pursuit Race:

1st- Tyler Jacobs, Craftsbury



Open Women’s Novice Pursuit Race:

1st- Jamie Turner, Utah National Guard

2nd- Rachel Scoresby, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club

3rd- Brenda Frelsi, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club



Senior Women’s Pursuit Race:

1st- Barb Blanke, Utah National Guard

2nd- Samantha Miller, Utah National Guard

3rd- Trish Rich, Utah National Guard



Youth Women Pursuit Race:

1st- Rylie Garner, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club



Sit Ski Pursuit Race:

1st- Bryan Price, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club

2nd- Peter Way, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club

3rd- Christ Rasmussen, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club

