Mindset of motivation helps reservist in military, civilian pursuits

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- For Master Sgt. Joshua Powell, an aircraft hydraulics technician with the 403rd Maintenance Squadron, serving his country is not only something he does as a reservist, but as a civilian as well.
On the civilian side, Powell works as a veterans' representative in Madison County, Miss., where he helps recently separated and disabled veterans find and secure employment. Powell also helps veterans secure funding to return to school for upgrade training or retraining into a new career field to make them more marketable.
"I would say that being in the military has allowed me to realize that no matter how long a project might take me, every step I go through - when I look back - I am a step farther than when I started," he said. "Being motivated to continue and finish is an attribute that comes from being in the military."
Prior to his work as a veterans representative, Powell worked on a national emergency grant, where he helped more than 1,600 displaced workers from the Sara Lee plant in West Point, Miss., find jobs or return to school to be retrained.
Powell said he uses his mindset of motivation both in his military and civilian career, and even in his personal hobby of writing children's books.
Powell's first book, "What if: A trip into the Wild World of Imagination" was published in July 2009. He is currently awaiting two more books to be published.
"By the end of a project I can look back and can say 'this is where I came from, and this is what I have done,'" said Powell.
