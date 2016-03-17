First woman cannon crew member graduates AIT

Courtesy Photo | The new members of the 13B cannon crew member military occupational specialty stand at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The new members of the 13B cannon crew member military occupational specialty stand at graduation March 11, 2016. In the back row were their instructors, who pinned the artillery branch insignia on their lapels during the ceremony. Pfc. Katherine Beatty, the distinguished honor graduate, stands toward the back of the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Cindy McIntyre) see less | View Image Page

Story, photos

By Cindy McIntyre



FORT SILL, Okla. March 18, 2016 -- Much attention has been paid this past week to Pfc. Katherine Beatty, the first Army female to graduate as a 13B cannon crew member since the military occupational specialty (MOS) was opened to women Jan. 2.



However, the entire class and cadre are also in the spotlight, as they upheld the Army's core values, treating her the same as they would any Soldier.



Pfc. Katherine Beatty's husband Charlie and their 2-year-old daughter Brylee couldn't attend the graduation, but Charlie sent along this congratulatory message for his wife.



"She would say I was her hero, but truly she is mine. She is a far better Soldier than I ever was and she will outshine anything I've ever accomplished. She has the ability and intelligence to take her military career as far as she wants. Also she can dead lift 315 pounds, just saying."



Beatty was interviewed by Lawton's ABC-TV affiliate KSWO-7 because of the historic significance of her graduation from a formerly all-male MOS.



"I just wanted to pave the path, to show females that we can do it," she said. "It's pretty exciting." She said she was doing powerlifting training five to six times a week with her husband long before she started basic combat training at Fort Sill in September. They did dead lift squats and bench presses.



Being in advanced individual training with all males was "kinda scary" she said, "but everyone's really awesome, everyone was really welcoming."



They were hesitant at first to talk to her or sit next to her on the bus she said, laughing about it, but once they did she said she felt like part of the family, "like they were my brothers."



She also said absorbing all the information in a five-week class was a bit hard to keep up with and she wished it had been a little longer.



"But that's what we're going to our units for," said Beatty.



The Tribune's Facebook page "smoked" with comments and shares. As of March 16, 348,000 people were reached, there were nearly 1,600 shares, and 239 comments just on the video alone. While there were negative comments, most were supportive:



Alicia Gray Herbert -- Congratulations Pfc. Beatty, I am very proud of you. The hard part is dealing with the ignorant attitudes, feelings and comments that will follow your success. There are some very small minded people out there that are afraid of change. You are doing an amazing job and I am honored to have been your drill sergeant.



Billie Collins -- Congrats Beatty! When you're doing something good there's always going to be someone mad that they couldn't do the same. She was in the battery I'm at as a drill sergeant so I've seen her pass most of the males on the PT test.



Jeffery Powell -- I was field artillery my entire 30 year career...I congratulate her! Hooah!!!



GL Remus -- 25 years FA myself. I congratulate her as well because I know plenty of men who can't do what she's doing.



April Harris -- Way to go! Women have to work so much harder and strive to exceed the average just to prove we are worthy to hold the same jobs as men. Then when we do outshine the guys the bullies come out in force to try and break us again. She doesn't have to prove a thing to you keyboard jockeys. Her leadership will handle her performance evaluations and she will or will not prove she belongs right where she is. She probably hates the publicity but it's great for young girls and women to see they don't have to sit at home and make babies. Whether you agree with it or not it's good for women to have role models like this Soldier.



Randy Miozzi -- Welcome to the Artillery Red Leg!! Great job! I am an NCO, and a Cold War vet. Been a Red Leg since 1984, 82nd Airborne. I am proud of this trooper. Could never have cared less who you were, as long as you did your job. Distinguished honor grad, hell she would be my No. 1 cannoneer from Day 1, and I feel confident that she will be a gunner in no time.



Erin E Eriacho-Sherbondy -- I love all the negativity because either way, you have a stellar Soldier (who just so happens to be female) making it happen. Not only did she graduate, she excelled. The last thing we should be doing is putting her down. She did everything the male Soldiers did. She exceeded the standard. I had the privilege of being a drill sergeant in her battery she graduated BCT from. She is one of the strongest women I know ---a mother and a Soldier. Pfc. Beatty is legit.



Meg McGuire -- Pfc. Beatty, we are all proud of you. You have accomplished more than we have ever imagined.



Michael Prater -- (Staff Sgt. who was her primary instructor.) She will do just fine. We as NCOs have to adapt to change, stay resilient and make things happen. She did her job well. Some of the males didn't (fare) as well. So in all it depends on the individual. She actually would be a great role model for those to follow.



Beatty's family will join her at her new duty station, Fort Carson, Colo.