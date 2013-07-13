AMC commander visits Keesler Air Force Base

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens | Gen. Paul Selva, commander of Air Mobility Command, receives a briefing on C-130J...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens | Gen. Paul Selva, commander of Air Mobility Command, receives a briefing on C-130J engine and propeller maintenance from Senior Master Sgt. Eric Johnson, 403rd Maintenance Squadron propulsion flight chief, while touring the 403rd Wing Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., May 15, 2013. While here, the general visited the 815th and 345th Airlift Squadrons and the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, all units under the 403rd Wing, as well as the 81st Training Wing during his tour. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- General Paul Selva, commander of Air Mobility Command, visited Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. May 15, where he toured the 403d Wing and met with the leadership of both the 403rd Wing and 81st Training Wing.



One of Selva's goals when he took command of AMC Nov. 30, 2012, was to visit as many units as he could within his first year of command. This visit to the 403rd Wing provided the perfect opportunity for the general to learn more about the wing, particularly in regards to the active association among the 345th and 815th Airlift Squadrons and 403d Maintenance Group, and the unique mission of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron. These units would be gained under Air Mobility Command if deployed in support of global contingencies.



"These visits give me a sense of how the operation is going, how training is going, how the equipment is holding up, how our Airmen are doing when they deploy and redeploy from a combat environment, and also how the association inside the airlift squadrons is going here at Keesler," said Selva.



The 345th AS is an active associate unit that reactivated Aug. 6, 2010, under the operational control of the 403rd Wing. 345th members work alongside their reserve counterparts in the 815th AS to provide airlift support for combat and peacetime contingencies around the globe. Selva lauded the accomplishments of the association between the 345th and 815th.



"They have a huge reputation across the Air Force for being a good, functioning tactical airlift association," said Selva.



Selva spoke in regards to the future of active associations within the Air Force as a whole.



"Our objective is to build as many associations as we can to help multiply combat power," said Selva. "In every organization where we build an association, we want to build it at least at the squadron level, because it is at the squadron level that we package combat power and present it to combatant commanders. It is the same place where we train technical experts in their AFSCs, and it is also the same place where we build leaders."



Selva, who was born in Biloxi, Miss., met with 403rd Wing commander Col. Jay Jensen and 81st Training Wing commander Brig. Gen. Bradley Spacey, as well as other 403d Wing leadership. He also toured the 815th and 345th Airlift Squadrons, learned more about the 53rd WRS weather mission on a static display of a WC-130J aircraft, and visited the 403rd Maintenance Group, where he toured their award winning Seasoning and Training Program and engine repair facility.



One main attribute Selva noted about the people in the 403rd Wing was the professionalism they displayed.



"I'm quite impressed with the professionalism and dedication of all the total force Airmen in the 403rd," said Selva. "In the operations and maintenance complex, I got to visit with Airmen that are training together and working together in completely integrated associate units, which is the objective of building associations across our Air Force."



This professionalism is what Selva advised 403rd members to focus on in light of the changes stemming from sequestration and the 2014 fiscal year, when the 815th AS is scheduled to begin transferring its 10 C-130Js to Pope Army Airfield, Fort Bragg, N.C.



"The professional attitude of the wing shows through in every Airman that I've met today, and I would say continue to build on that positive attitude."