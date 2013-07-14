403rd ASTS hosts mass dental clinic

KEESLER AFB, MISS. -- More than 100 members of the 403rd Wing were treated in an on-site dental clinic held July 13, 2013, in the 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron building.



Readiness was the focus for holding the on-site dental clinic, said Col. Barbara Persons, 403rd ASTS commander.



Persons and Tech. Sgt. Heidi Desantis, 403rd ASTS medical technician, decided assistance for dental services would help ensure an increased number of 403rd Wing members were deployment ready, no matter the type of deployment, wartime or humanitarian. Dental health is important because teeth conditions change quickly which can affect deployment capability, said Persons.



The on-site dental clinic was provided by Logistics Health, Inc. The company offers required routine and deployment-related medical and dental services to military Reserve members who are attending monthly drills with their units by sending teams of professionals. These teams, known as On-Location Group Events, administer services at the unit's drill location,coordinating the necessary supplies, equipment and space needed, maximizing convenience for the customer, according to the LHI website (http://www.logisticshealth.com/mainpage.aspx).



"We are here to make sure not only the member's physical and mental health are good, but also their dental health," said Persons.



Reserve members received services required for their dental record, which included dental examinations, panoramic and bite wing X-rays of their teeth.



The process was quicker than expected and pretty efficient, said Staff Sgt. Ricky Greer, 403rd Maintenance Squadron non-commissioned officer in plans and scheduling.



"My appointment only took about 20 minutes total to complete everything," said Greer.



Staff Sgt. Wynita Morris, 403rd Force Support Squadron services technician, said the personnel were very friendly and that she would recommend using them again.



Dentists involved in the on-site clinic said it was one of the best organized events they had worked in years, said Persons.



"Mission accomplished," said Persons. "The on-site clinic helped to increase the overall readiness of the wing."

