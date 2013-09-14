(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Farris seizes opportunity to train at Keesler

    22nd AF commander flys with 345th, 815th Airlift Squadrons

    Photo By Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek | Capt. Chris Casler, 345th Airlift Squadron pilot and Maj. Gen. Wallace W. "Wade"...... read more read more

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2013

    Story by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing

    KEESLER AFB, Miss. -- Maj. Gen. Wallace W. "Wade" Farris Jr., Commander, 22nd Air Force, visits the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base on Sep 13 to preside over the assumption of command of the 403rd Wing by Col. Frank L. Amodeo taking place Sep 14.

    As a previous Operations Group Commander, 403rd Wing, Farris took advantage of the opportunity of being at Keesler to join a training flight conducted by the 345th and 815th Airlift Squadrons.

    "This was a good opportunity to fly with these guys and see what they are doing out there and to see what kind of training they are doing because the training is always changing," said Farris.

    Farris has flown more than 9,300 hours and flown five different aircrafts including the C-130.

    Farris is responsible for supporting the Air Force Reserve's air mobility and air refueling operations from reserve units located across 30 states.

    The 403rd Wing is one of the 13 Air Force Reserve Units under Farris' command.

    "It's been a great 39 years and I feel like I have won the life lottery," said Farris. "I got to fly airplanes, lead people and I was fortunate enough to be associated with great people, great friends, and great flying."

    Farris will complete his "fini flight" in a C-130 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., prior to his retirement in October 2013.

    "If I had to do it all over again, I would do the same thing," said Farris.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2013
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 14:13
    Story ID: 221507
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farris seizes opportunity to train at Keesler, by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Keesler Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Air Force Reserve Command
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT