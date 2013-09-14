Farris seizes opportunity to train at Keesler

KEESLER AFB, Miss. -- Maj. Gen. Wallace W. "Wade" Farris Jr., Commander, 22nd Air Force, visits the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base on Sep 13 to preside over the assumption of command of the 403rd Wing by Col. Frank L. Amodeo taking place Sep 14.



As a previous Operations Group Commander, 403rd Wing, Farris took advantage of the opportunity of being at Keesler to join a training flight conducted by the 345th and 815th Airlift Squadrons.



"This was a good opportunity to fly with these guys and see what they are doing out there and to see what kind of training they are doing because the training is always changing," said Farris.



Farris has flown more than 9,300 hours and flown five different aircrafts including the C-130.



Farris is responsible for supporting the Air Force Reserve's air mobility and air refueling operations from reserve units located across 30 states.



The 403rd Wing is one of the 13 Air Force Reserve Units under Farris' command.



"It's been a great 39 years and I feel like I have won the life lottery," said Farris. "I got to fly airplanes, lead people and I was fortunate enough to be associated with great people, great friends, and great flying."



Farris will complete his "fini flight" in a C-130 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., prior to his retirement in October 2013.



"If I had to do it all over again, I would do the same thing," said Farris.

