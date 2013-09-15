Amodeo assumes command of 403rd Wing

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Colonel Frank Amodeo took the reins of the 403rd Wing during an assumption of command ceremony held here Sept.14, 2013.



Major General Wallace "Wade" Farris Jr., 22nd Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony, passing the wing guidon to the new 403rd commander.



Amodeo joined the Air Force in 1986 as a graduate of the Reserve Officers Training Corps at the University of Kentucky and transitioned to the Air Force Reserve in 2000. His last assignment before assuming command of the 403rd was serving as the Chief of the Deployment and Distribution Operations Center, United States Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Ill.



During his speech to the 403rd members and other distinguished visitors, Amodeo addressed meeting the challenges facing the 403rd in the current sequestration climate and potential force restructuring involving the 815th and 345th Airlift Squadrons.



"Challenges are nothing new to you," said Amodeo. "We have faced challenges and we have always, and will continue, to address what is important: mission first, people always."



Amodeo addressed his statement of "people always" by letting 403rd members know he believes they are each critical to the accomplishment of the mission.



"I look forward to celebrating your successes and, through your supervisory chain, help ensure you have the tools and environment to succeed," said Amodeo.



Amodeo also stressed the importance of "mission first."



"At all levels, from junior enlisted through the wing commander, we need to all know the wing's vision, mission and priorities," said Amodeo. "We provide mission-ready airmen and aircraft, winning today's fight and securing America's future. As citizen airmen, together with our partners, we proudly provide tactical airlift, weather reconnaissance and agile combat support."



Amodeo closed saying that he looks forward to working with each member of the 403rd as their new wing commander and servant leader.

