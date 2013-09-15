(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Amodeo assumes command of 403rd Wing

    Amodeo assumes command of 403rd Wing

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens | Members of the 403rd Wing stand in formation during an assumption of command ceremony...... read more read more

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2013

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens 

    403rd Wing

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Colonel Frank Amodeo took the reins of the 403rd Wing during an assumption of command ceremony held here Sept.14, 2013.

    Major General Wallace "Wade" Farris Jr., 22nd Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony, passing the wing guidon to the new 403rd commander.

    Amodeo joined the Air Force in 1986 as a graduate of the Reserve Officers Training Corps at the University of Kentucky and transitioned to the Air Force Reserve in 2000. His last assignment before assuming command of the 403rd was serving as the Chief of the Deployment and Distribution Operations Center, United States Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Ill.

    During his speech to the 403rd members and other distinguished visitors, Amodeo addressed meeting the challenges facing the 403rd in the current sequestration climate and potential force restructuring involving the 815th and 345th Airlift Squadrons.

    "Challenges are nothing new to you," said Amodeo. "We have faced challenges and we have always, and will continue, to address what is important: mission first, people always."

    Amodeo addressed his statement of "people always" by letting 403rd members know he believes they are each critical to the accomplishment of the mission.

    "I look forward to celebrating your successes and, through your supervisory chain, help ensure you have the tools and environment to succeed," said Amodeo.

    Amodeo also stressed the importance of "mission first."

    "At all levels, from junior enlisted through the wing commander, we need to all know the wing's vision, mission and priorities," said Amodeo. "We provide mission-ready airmen and aircraft, winning today's fight and securing America's future. As citizen airmen, together with our partners, we proudly provide tactical airlift, weather reconnaissance and agile combat support."

    Amodeo closed saying that he looks forward to working with each member of the 403rd as their new wing commander and servant leader.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2013
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 14:13
    Story ID: 221503
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amodeo assumes command of 403rd Wing, by TSgt Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Keesler Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Air Force Reserve Command
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT