99s tour Hurricane Hunter aircraft

Keesler AFB, Miss. -- Members of Southeastern section of the Ninety Nines visited the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron and toured a WC-130J, Hurricane Hunter aircraft here Sept. 27, 2013.



The Ninety Nines, an organization of women pilots from 36 countries, toured the base to educate the pilots on weather reconnaissance.



The organization was founded in 1929 with Amelia Earhart serving as the first president and receiving its name from the 99 charter members. At that time only six percent of pilots were female, a statistic that remains the same, according to Lori Carter, a student pilot from Ocean Springs, Miss.



While the organization promotes advancement of aviation for its members, it also has local chapters, which sponsor educational programs and scholarships. These scholarships are available to women who want to become pilots according to Carbonell.



"Part of the 99s mission is education, and weather is very important to all of us (in aviation), and this is a unique opportunity to learn about weather," said Terry Carbonell, governor of the Southeastern section of the Ninety Nines and a flight instructor.



After the tour, Shelia Willis, a student pilot said she found the tour informative and it was interesting to see how the dropsonde worked. While Carbonell said, "The tour was awesome and it was a nice touch to see another plane taking off at the end of the tour."

