Air National Guard training center begins lessons inside new facility

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. - The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center offered its first class in the new classroom building here Jan. 24 with a life-lessons luncheon on personal finances.



The one-hour luncheon, taught by Barbie Dyer from the Eastern Tennessee Military Association Federal Credit Union, sparked interest with about a dozen campus staff.



“It’s the first in a series of luncheons that share personal interests and expertise,” said Dustin Russell, an instructional specialist with the Professional Continuing Education section.



Dyer’s finance lecture provided steps for reducing personal debt and increasing savings through monthly budgets.



“Thank you all for attending the class yesterday, I appreciate it, and Ms. Dyer wanted to express her gratitude for the opportunity,” said Russell in a staff-wide email.



Russell said the classes are open to all base service members, family members and civilian employees. They are lunch-hour classes, and attendees can bring their own lunch.



Classes are held at noon during the last Wednesday of each month and are announced on the TEC’s public Facebook page.



Upcoming life-lesson topics include interval training, making smoothies, hiking, weapons carry and diet systems, among others.



Attendees in the finance class were the first students to use the building. Contractors turned over the classroom and dormitory facility this month after more than two years of construction. A dedication ceremony is forthcoming.



The versatile, dividable classroom space offers state-of-the-art projection, sound systems and plans for fiber optic conference connectivity. There are five 31-person classrooms and two 148-person combined classrooms. The larger rooms are dividable into one, two or three smaller sections, which is ideal for workshops, meetings and breakouts, said Russell. Two student Wi-Fi lounges provide views of the campus and the distant smoky mountains.



“It’s a really nice facility, and we are just beginning to walk around and know its capabilities,” said Russell.

