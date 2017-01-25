MCLB Albany reporting instructions for Jan. 26

MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE Albany, Ga. – The base is now open. Personnel should contact their supervisor for reporting procedures.



Marine Corps Logistics Command Headquarters employees, with the exception of Distribution Management Center, should report to work, unless otherwise directed by their supervisor, at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.



Marine Depot Maintenance Command government employees should report to work at 7:30 a.m.



Gate information: The main gate on Fleming Road will be open for inbound and outbound traffic. Gate 5 (the old truck gate) on Fleming Road will be open from 6-8 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Please allow extra travel time due to slowed traffic from storm debris.



Base personnel are encouraged to call the Emergency Information Hotline for updated information at 229-639-7600.



For questions and more information, contact the Public Affairs Office at 229-639-7313.

