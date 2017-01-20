Moody volunteers ‘stand up’ Valdosta home

Team Moody officially kicked off a project with Habitat for Humanity over the weekend, which happens to be their first project of the year.



After calling out for help across the city, volunteers organized by Moody’s private organizations began building a home for a family in need.



“This is the first official house of 2017 so it’s a really great way to start the year off,” said Kamille Dean, Habitat for Humanity volunteer coordinator. “Having [a local store] and Moody do their part really jumpstarts this entire year and honestly we couldn’t have started this year off in a better way.”



Volunteers from the local community came out to build frames, pound nails, secure siding and much more over the weekend, but Moody showed up in full force.



“Volunteers from Moody are going to be the bulk of the manpower for this house,” said Dean. “We’re extremely excited to have them helping out especially because of the size of the house so we need all the help we can get.”



The home will have five bedrooms and two bathrooms. While Moody is supplying volunteers, a local store supplied the funds for all the building materials for the home. Their goal is to get the roof on the home by Jan. 27, to prevent any interior weather damage.



“We always have a goal at the beginning of each day,” said Dean. “But our volunteers always surprise us and sometimes we will have surpassed our goal by lunch so we’ll have to set a new goal.”



During the first weekend, volunteers exceeded their goal of getting all the exterior walls installed, and hope to have all of the trusses for the roof installed by the end of this week.



“The lead carpenter wants us to get the trusses up so we can start getting the roof enclosed,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Forehand, 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge of fuels laboratory. “That way we don’t have to worry about rain or other elements affecting the building.”



Once the roof is enclosed, plumbers, electricians and drywall specialists will do their jobs and volunteers will paint, install the insulation, siding, cabinets, doors, and much more.



It will take a lot of manual labor to finish the house but Moody’s volunteers have shown they’re here to help.



“It felt great to see all the work you and your volunteers [did] come together,” said Forehand. “It’s an indescribable gratifying feeling. Just to look around and see all the volunteers we had from Moody alone honestly was overwhelming.



“We almost had too many people for the morning shift,” added Forehand. “Seeing that we were able to gather that many people for such a great cause was a really great feeling.”



The great feeling led to the volunteers and Airmen alike making a real difference in the local community.



“Moody has always been a great supporter of us,” said Dean. “Whether it’s sponsoring this house or just having Airmen come out and volunteer on a regular basis we are extremely thankful for all their support.”



Team Moody is still looking for volunteers. Anyone interested can contact Forehand at 229-257-1924.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 15:51 Story ID: 221372 Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody volunteers ‘stand up’ Valdosta home, by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.