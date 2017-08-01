“We look forward to Sandison building on the success of Kahler and the great things this organization has accomplished,” said Brig. Gen. John Hoefert, Land Component Commander for the Arizona Army National Guard and key note speaker.

Hoefert’s advice to all commanders is to focus on each unit’s Mission Essential Task Lists and ensure all training comes back to METL tasks.

“It is all about the Soldiers skills because that is the very core of who we are,” Hoefert said.

The 198th Regional Support Group is a brigade level organization in the Arizona Army National Guard and is headquartered at PPMR. The mission of the 198th RSG is to conduct base camp management and operations, operate base defense operations center, and provide mission command for domestic operations.

Sandison will now command the 1,247 number of Soldiers assigned to the 12 units that make up the RSG.

Sandison thanked Kahler for the sound foundation of the RSG and encouraged the remaining members to continue to grow.

“I look forward to leading the 198th RSG soldiers,” Sandison said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 15:27 Story ID: 221364 Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 198th Regional Support Group Change of Command Ceremony, by SGT Crystal Reidy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.