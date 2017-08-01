Change of Command for the 153rd Brigade Support Battalion

Col. Joseph Baldwin, 158th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Commander for the Arizona Army National Guard, hosted the ceremony and presented awards to Haro, including a few parting gifts including a pen because he was known to remind his command team that “words have meaning.”

Haro said he is confident that Railey will take the BSB from being a luxury Cadillac into a super powerful spaceship.

Railey took the time to thank Baldwin for the opportunity to serve the Soldiers of the BSB.

Railey has deployed twice as a company commander. He currently works full-time for the ARNG in the United States property fiscal office.

